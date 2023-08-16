California Legalized Jaywalking For The Wokes & Now…Shocker…A Bunch Of People Are Getting Run Over

Videos by OutKick

You now have the freedom to get run over and killed in California — without getting a ticket — and business is booming.

In 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which was hailed by the wokes at the Washington Post as a “step in the right direction.”

Get it?

L.A. based screenwriter Bruce Feirstein wrote, in an opinion piece for the Post, that the law was a “social-justice victory.” This was about equity. This was about stopping police from harassing Black people who were just trying to cross the road at any spot they wished.

The wokes got their wish, but it came with consequences — the LAPD reported earlier this month that California’s pedestrian fatality rate is 25% above the national average and nearly 3/4 of the pedestrian deaths inside the city this year have been potential jaywalkers.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John McKinney tells Fox News that the new law is “equity run amok” and that lawmakers “legalizing jaywalking is a clear example of California Democrats’ reckless disregard for public safety. Like so much of their legislation, this bill put Californians in danger in pursuit of a radical agenda to eliminate consequences for breaking the law.”

Earlier today, @LAPDVTD addressed road safety. YTD in 2023, there's been 26 pedestrian-related fatalities, 19 due to unsafe crossings. CA's pedestrian fatality rate was 25% above the national average. We're committed to safer roads through driver-pedestrian collaboration. pic.twitter.com/Igc8jPzUYQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 7, 2023

Now, in the name of public safety and saving people from being run over, California politicians are working on a bill that would lead to the installation of traffic cameras that would automatically ticket drivers going at least 11 miles an hour over the speed limit.

“It’s not going to solve everything, but we need all the tools we can get,” a traffic safety nonprofit representative told The New York Times. “It’s quite truthfully, at this point, a public health crisis.”

1st ticket: warning

2nd ticket: $50 fine, but it “could be reduced if the vehicle owner is unable to pay.

As you’d expect, there are advocates who are saying wait just a minute, you’re targeting minorities with these cameras. The advocacy director at an Oakland nonprofit told the San Francisco Chronicle that such cameras had a history of “disproportionately impacting lower-income communities of color.”

For those keeping track at home: Police cannot enforce jaywalking laws in the name of equity and lawmakers can’t install speed cameras in the name of equity.

In other words, no laws. Chaos.

Nonprofits telling politicians they’ll raise hell. Politicians being huge pussies to restore order to their cities. Citizens who refuse to follow any rules at all.

As always, California remains a cesspool mess.