California Considers Ban Of Tackle Football For Kids Under 12 After Previously Failed Attempt

Tackle football for kids under 12 years old could be banned in the state of California soon, and it’s not the first time lawmakers in the state have proposed the idea.

Democratic Assembly member Kevin McCarty authored the recent bill that is scheduled to have its first public hearing before a legislative committee on Wednesday. California lawmakers will debate whether or not to ban tackle football for children under 12 in an effort advocates say would protect kids from brain damage or other medical issues. Critics of the bill include football coaches who warn a ban on tackle football would cut off youths from an important source of physical activity.

If the bill is passed, it would take effect in 2026.

A Kevin McCarty-authored bill could ban tackle football among kids in California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This would be the next step to limit traditional football in California as state law already bans full-contact practices for high school and youth football teams during the offseason and limits teams to two practices per week during both the preseason and regular season.

No state has banned tackle football at this point, but lawmakers in New York and Illinois have attempted to do so in years past. Trying to ban tackle youth football is nothing new in the Golden State, either, as the state introduced a similar bill in 2018.

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher introduced a bill in 2018 that would have banned organized tackle football for kids before reaching high school in California.

According to Fox News, tackle football at the high school level in California has been declining with participation dropping more than 18% from 2015 to 2022. Interestingly enough, football participation increased by 5% in 2023.

California’s most recent bill to ban children under 12 from participating in tackle football is a long way from passing. Wednesday’s hearing is crucial as it must pass the state assembly by the end of January in order to become law by the end of 2024.