Caleb Williams Playing Through ‘Nagging Nuisance’ Injury

It’s been a rough couple weeks for the USC Trojans and star quarterback Caleb Williams. And we may have a potential explanation for his sudden, unexpected decline.

Against the Colorado Buffaloes at the end of September, Williams was his usual, Heisman-level self, throwing six touchdowns with one pick and 30 completions in 40 attempts. But the next weekend at home against the Arizona Wildcats, he was just 14 of 25 with one touchdown through the air, though he did add three on the ground.

Things got much worse during the Trojans’ loss at Notre Dame though, with an uncharacteristic three picks and just 199 yards through the air. And USC head coach Lincoln Riley told the press this week that Williams has been fighting through a finger injury, specifically the pinky finger on his throwing hand.

“He got it hit. I can’t remember; it’s been a few games ago. It’s just been a little bit sore, kind of tender, but it hasn’t affected him, hasn’t affected (his) play. So kinda more of a nagging nuisance but not a hindrance to play,” Riley said.

Riley did specifically say that it hasn’t affected his play, but any injury to a quarterback’s throwing can’t help. But does it explain how poorly he’s played the past few weeks?

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 14: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans is sacked by Jaylen Sneed #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams’ Injury Not The Only Problem

There’s a very clear drop off several weeks ago in Williams’ performance that could be explained by injury, but a closer look at his stats shows another, more significant issue.

Through the first five games of the season, he’d taken just seven total sacks. But against Arizona he was sacked four times, escalating to six against Notre Dame. Riley was quick to say that the finger wasn’t affecting his play, but problems along his offensive line certainly have.

Williams also made some poor decisions in the Notre Dame game, floating passes into double coverage. That said, in the past he’s been able to successfully make some of those more difficult throws. Which could indicate that the finger injury is affecting him more than they’d like to admit.

Williams and USC face another tough test against the Utah defense on Saturday, the exact type of defense he’s struggled against in his collegiate career.

If the Trojans want to fulfill their goal of playing in the college football playoff, they’ll have to start winning tough games, and winning big. That requires an entirely healthy Caleb Williams, something they might not have going forward.