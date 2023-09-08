Caleb Williams, Who Has Never Made The CFP, Has His Sights Set On Tom Brady

Videos by OutKick

Caleb Williams has set some very lofty goals for himself once he hits the NFL.

The 2022 Heisman winner and the USC Trojans are currently 2-0 and ranked sixth in the country. The team has huge expectations on its shoulders.

However, Williams, the presumed top pick in the 2023 draft, also has his sights set on pulling off an incredible NFL achievement:

Winning more Super Bowls than Tom Brady.

Caleb Williams wants to win eight Super Bowls. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams wants to win the most Super Bowls in NFL history.

“And then first pick of the draft. And then the other one is, eight Super Bowls…Tom Brady has seven. So you got to set the bar high,” The star USC quarterback told GQ when talking about his goals.

Yes, the man who has never made the College Football Playoff is focused on winning not one one or two Super Bowls. He wants to win more than the winningest QB in NFL history.

All credit in the world to the young man for setting very high goals. Teams want QBs with a ton of confidence, but this seems like a bit much.

Caleb Williams has very lofty goals for his NFL career. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Williams hasn’t won many important games.

Eight Super Bowls? He wants eight? How about he wins a major college football game first. What’s the biggest win of Williams‘ career? It’s probably the Alamo Bowl in 2021 against Oregon or the win over Texas when he was also with Oklahoma. Every other major game seems to end in disappointment for Caleb Williams. Last season, the Trojans lost to Utah twice and lost the team’s bowl game to Tulane.

Being confident is one thing, but how about backing it up? Williams should be talking about making the College Football Playoff or winning the PAC-12 before he talks about winning a single Super Bowl.

There’s something to be said for focusing on the immediate moment and not what is years down the road….if it even happens at all.

Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans face huge expectations in 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Maybe Caleb Williams will bookmark this page and show it to me after he wins eight rings. I hope he does, but USC fans would like to see him actually win at a high level with the Trojans first.