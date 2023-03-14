Videos by OutKick

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams wants to win. Obviously.

However, the rising junior quarterback is equally as focused on his success as he is the success of his teammates. The more that USC wins, the better he and his teammates look. It’s one in the same!

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans reacts after he threw a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Stanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During an exclusive conversation with Pro Football Focus, Williams spoke to how he approaches the game, and life in general. It doesn’t matter what it is, he wants to take you down.

I want to destroy you. I want to make you as small as a pauper to the best of my ability when I play against you. Whether it’s football, dodgeball, basketball, lifting weights, it doesn’t matter. I’m always competing. — Caleb Williams, via Pro Football Focus

But it isn’t all about Williams. His aspirations go beyond himself and the success of others is equally as important as his own.

Yes, winning the Heisman Trophy was one of Williams’ goals. Yes, he wants to be drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. All of that is great, but a College Football Playoff appearance and National Championship are at the top of his list.

You can see how much pain I’m in, and I’m not talking about physical pain. I want to get to the playoff and win a national championship. That’s the reason why I play football; I don’t care about the other stuff. I want to go out there, compete and dominate. — Caleb Williams, via Pro Football Focus

And Williams doesn’t just want to win for his own resume. He also wants to help boost the resume of those around him, and pointed to arguably the best team in college football history as the path forward.

You look at that 2019 LSU team. They went undefeated and won the national championship. Obviously, Joe Burrow went first in that draft, but everybody got drafted. That’s what I want. Winning doesn’t only help myself, but it helps my other teammates get drafted and up their stock. — Caleb Williams, via Pro Football Focus

Although Williams is focused on the future from an individual standpoint, and understandably so, the 21-year-old continues to keep things in perspective and tries to life up others whenever he can.

Williams won’t be looking to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner in 2023, though that would surely be nice. A national championship is far more important and he is set out to “destroy you.”