California State University Bakersfield’s Jared Bujanda McConnell might be a bit sore on Wednesday morning. The junior outfielder took a beating in Tuesday’s game against Saint Mary’s, but he got the last laugh in the end.

His tumultuous afternoon got started in the fourth inning.

Bujanda McConnell was lined up in right field when Gaels centerfielder Dalton Mashore got ahold of an 0-1 offering. Although it was not a full swing, contact sounded pretty good off of the bat.

As he was coached to do, Bujanda McConnell’s first step was back. He turned to chase down the fly ball as it soared toward the 370-foot wall in right centerfield and his teammate, centerfielder Kyler Stancato, left him completely out to dry.

Bujanda McConnell continued his full-speed pursuit until he couldn’t anymore……. BOOM!

The Chaffey College transfer ran straight into the outfield wall, face-first. His hat went flying off as he ricocheted back onto the warning track and hit the ground hard.

BOT4 | SMC 3, CSUB 1



Dalton Mashore lifts one to right for his second HR of the season and puts the Gaels ahead. #GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/iWeHuPKvlj — Saint Mary's Baseball (@SMC_Baseball) February 21, 2023

Stancato should have given Bujanda McConnell a heads up, and maybe he did. But if he did, Bujanda McConnell certainly did not hear him and paid the price. Ouch!

College baseball giveth and taketh!

Two innings later, a similar scene proceeded to play out in right field that allowed Bujanda McConnell a chance at redemption. A deep line drive skyrocketed toward the same outfield wall, but died at the warning track.

There, Bujanda McConnell launched himself into the air for an incredible diving catch and the second out of the inning. He came down hard on the dirt and lost his hat, again, but he made the grab!

Check out this highlight reel catch by Jared Bujanda McConnell!! #RunnersOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/VvZuFXZuch — CSUB BASEBALL (@CSUB_Baseball) February 22, 2023

If laying out for the ridiculous catch in the sixth didn’t make up for the wall slam in the fourth, the final score certainly did. Cal State Bakersfield came back from two down to beat Saint Mary’s 5-3 and improve to 4-1.

The Roadrunners on a roll in the young season and Bujanda McConnell had himself a Tuesday!