Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Restaurant Using Before & After Transition Photos On Bathroom Doors

Newsflash: Caitlyn Jenner can take a joke.

If you need confirmation that Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner isn’t taking life too seriously these days, look no further than Cait’s Twitter (or X, I still call it Twitter) account Tuesday morning when the former Olympian (when she was Bruce) came across a meme of an old headline where a Texas restaurant was using an image of Caitlyn on the women’s restroom door and an image of Bruce on the men’s restroom door.

“Funny as hell,” Caitlyn declared before Caitlyn did whatever Caitlyn does on a random Tuesday in September.

Funny as hell https://t.co/ewpL9iMgKn — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) September 12, 2023

Way back in 2017, there was faux outrage as Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar and Grill in Allen, Texas debuted its new door decorations. “Come meet our newest members of the Dodie’s crew, Caitlyn and Bruce,” the restaurant’s Facebook page declared.

The typical Facebook back and forth ensued and Dodie’s was eventually forced to issue a statement on its restroom door art.

“First and foremost, our intention was not to make fun of or offend anyone when we installed the pictures of Bruce and Caitlyn on our bathroom doors. It was merely a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now,” Dodie’s management wrote in another Facebook message.

“We believe that political correctness has done more to silence rather than encourage important discussions that our society probably needs to have. Based on the mind-boggling feedback, both positive and negative, people are having that discussion.

“However, name calling and words like transphobic, deviant, racist, homophobic, bigot, etc. serve nothing but to continue to divide us instead of uniting us. After all, we are all part of the same race – the human race. Surely, we can discuss this topic and many others without slapping hurtful labels on each other. Please know that we are here to discuss this and move forward as a community. Everyone is welcome here.”

Now here we are seven years later and Caitlyn is giving full approval for the door art. Perhaps we are moving along as a society.

Laugh a little. Caitlyn is.

A person who can laugh at themselves is not a person lacking in confidence~ 😃 — ChristyCornell (@LoriBal34682344) September 12, 2023

It's cool you find this humerous! We should all be able to laugh with and at oursleves. — MillerTime (@ItsMillerC) September 12, 2023

True equality is being able to take a joke. — Mega MAGA Man (@hartley2368) September 12, 2023