Caitlin Clark is the biggest star of this year’s NCAA Tournament — both men and women. The 21-year-old Iowa guard is getting the attention that she deserves on a national level after one of the most insane careers in college basketball history.

She is the greatest shooter of all-time on the women’s side. There is an argument to be made that she is the greatest college shooter, period. Clark has one more year of eligibility to build the resume for that claim.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Clark averaged 27.7 points per game in 2022/23 and dropped 41 in the Elite Eight and Final Four. Her ability to pull up and hit from anywhere is downright ridiculous.

There’s Steph range, there’s Jimmer range and there’s Clark range.

Seeing that she accounts for the majority of the Hawkeyes’ offense, head coach Lisa Bluder has granted Clark with the green light. And not just any green light. An unlimited green light.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Clark is not limited in any way, shape or form. Bluder says that Clark is allowed to shoot from wherever she chooses— no matter how deep, or how weird the angle might be. There is not one single restriction on her game. Clark can shoot at will.

That’s rare.

Giving a player the freedom to shoot is one thing. Giving a player the freedom to shoot without any limitations is another. Special players get special rules!

Caitlin Clark takes full advantage.

It doesn’t matter who is guarding her, Clark is probably going to shoot.

Caitlin Clark wasted no time pulling up from DEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VpPFEIkpHS — espnW (@espnW) March 20, 2022

She shoots from the sponsor sticker.

Caitlin Clark is GREEN from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fVzdCZLGTY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2023

She shoots from the logo.

Caitlin Clark from DEEP to end the quarter 🏹



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/OPDsMDQNgz — espnW (@espnW) February 15, 2022

She shoots from just inside the logo — a lot.

She just shoots. It’s what Clark does.

And that was no different Sunday as Iowa played LSU for a national title.

Clark was firing from range during warmups.

Not quite the logo, but DEEP practice for Caitlin Clark #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/c7X75dIK0w — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 2, 2023

If that wasn’t deep enough, before the biggest game of her life, Clark was practicing from the logo. That’s different.

Logo practice, makes logo perfect. Caitlin Clark warming up from long range an hour before the NCAA WOMEN’s championship game. pic.twitter.com/wDx6WZt6xG — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) April 2, 2023

Almost immediately after the game got underway, on the fourth basket of the day, Clark took advantage of her unlimited green light. She brought the ball up the court, fired from the parking lot and broke a record.

Clark’s first 3 of the night marked her 25th of the NCAA Tournament. It broke the single-tournament record for most 3-point field goals made.

The shot that broke the single-tournament record for most 3’s by @CaitlinClark#NationalChampionship x 🎥 ABC / @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/M2ZSvQlHY5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2023

Clark is in a league of her own. The green light never turns off!