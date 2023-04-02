Videos by OutKick
Caitlin Clark is the biggest star of this year’s NCAA Tournament — both men and women. The 21-year-old Iowa guard is getting the attention that she deserves on a national level after one of the most insane careers in college basketball history.
She is the greatest shooter of all-time on the women’s side. There is an argument to be made that she is the greatest college shooter, period. Clark has one more year of eligibility to build the resume for that claim.
Clark averaged 27.7 points per game in 2022/23 and dropped 41 in the Elite Eight and Final Four. Her ability to pull up and hit from anywhere is downright ridiculous.
There’s Steph range, there’s Jimmer range and there’s Clark range.
Seeing that she accounts for the majority of the Hawkeyes’ offense, head coach Lisa Bluder has granted Clark with the green light. And not just any green light. An unlimited green light.
According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Clark is not limited in any way, shape or form. Bluder says that Clark is allowed to shoot from wherever she chooses— no matter how deep, or how weird the angle might be. There is not one single restriction on her game. Clark can shoot at will.
That’s rare.
Giving a player the freedom to shoot is one thing. Giving a player the freedom to shoot without any limitations is another. Special players get special rules!
Caitlin Clark takes full advantage.
It doesn’t matter who is guarding her, Clark is probably going to shoot.
She shoots from the sponsor sticker.
She shoots from the logo.
She shoots from just inside the logo — a lot.
She just shoots. It’s what Clark does.
And that was no different Sunday as Iowa played LSU for a national title.
Clark was firing from range during warmups.
If that wasn’t deep enough, before the biggest game of her life, Clark was practicing from the logo. That’s different.
Almost immediately after the game got underway, on the fourth basket of the day, Clark took advantage of her unlimited green light. She brought the ball up the court, fired from the parking lot and broke a record.
Clark’s first 3 of the night marked her 25th of the NCAA Tournament. It broke the single-tournament record for most 3-point field goals made.
Clark is in a league of her own. The green light never turns off!