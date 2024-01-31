Tickets To See Caitlin Clark Play Are Outrageously Expensive

Videos by OutKick

Seeing Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark play won’t come at a cheap price.

Clark has become arguably the most famous women’s basketball player in the country as she torches teams for the Hawkeyes, and wherever she goes, big crowds seem to follow.

Her appeal has caused ticket prices to watch her play to skyrocket. That’s on full display for Iowa’s game Wednesday night at Northwestern.

Tickets to watch Iowa star Caitlin Clark are very expensive.

As of publication, the cheapest ticket to the Hawkeyes/Wildcats game at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL is $234 with fees included.

What kind of seat does that get you? Must be courtside, right? Wrong. It’s simply general admission. Other general admission tickets are selling for as much as $360.

People simply can’t get enough of the Iowa sensation.

People are willing to pay big money to see Caitlin Clark play. The Iowa basketball player has turned into a national sensation, and draws huge crowds wherever she goes. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

For comparison, tickets to #2 Purdue vs. Northwestern in men’s basketball tonight cost as little as $87. It costs more than 2.6x to watch Caitlin Clark play than the second-ranked men’s team in the country.

And let me be clear, people aren’t paying to see the Iowa Hawkeyes play. They’re paying to watch Caitlin Clark.

She’s the draw. Clark is the show, and the talented phenom is the reason people are willing to pay March Madness prices for a Wednesday night conference game.

The ticket prices to watch Clark go to prove that if you move the needle enough, people will show up and pay big money to do it. She’s the most electric women’s basketball player in America, and people are gladly handing over their money. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.