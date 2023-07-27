Ohio State Player Says He Wants To Be Paid In Tractors

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State Cade Stover is a big fan of farming, and would love to see his NIL payments come in the form of tractors.

College athletes cashing in has been the name of the game for a couple years now. Ever since the NIL era started, players have been making money, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

After all, this is America – not communist Cuba. In this country, we have the freedom to make money. However, when it comes to Cade Stover, he has a unique outlook on how he’d like to be paid.

Ohio State TE Cade Stover wants his NIL deals to be paid in tractors. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Cade Stover loves tractors.

Direct deposit? A bag of cash in a fast food bag? Bitcoin?

Nope.

Cade Stover told the media during Big Ten Media Days that he wants to be paid in tractors. Yes, the senior tight end doesn’t need a check.

Roll up to his place with a big tractor, hand over the keys and call it a day.

Reporter: How much would you estimate you’ve made in NIL?



Cade Stover: Money-wise? I don’t know. I’d rather get paid in tractors, to be honest with you. pic.twitter.com/wKE3h8zjL5 — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) July 26, 2023

This is a great outlook from the Ohio State TE.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be shocking Cade Stover would like to be paid in tractors. First off, tractors are wildly expensive and valuable.

Second, he’d have an immediate use for them because Cade Stover comes from a family of farmers. Stover’s Ohio family farm produces cattle, corn, alfalfa and the family also has two butcher shops, according to The Lantern.

That’s a very significant farming operation. Is a nice chain or car given to Stover through an NIL deal going to help the farm?

No. He needs combines and other massive tractors.

Fortunately for Stover, he’s already dabbling in the intersection between NIL and farming. The Ohio State senior has an NIL deal with Ag-Pro Companies.

Ag-Pro Companies is a major John Deere equipment dealer.

It’s unclear what kind of season Ohio State might be in for, but Cade Stover is obviously THAT dude. Anyone who wants to be paid in farming equipment is a good dude in my book.