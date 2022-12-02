Michigan QB Transfers To Rival Big Ten School

Cade McNamara has a new home.

The former Michigan quarterback announced Thursday night that he’s taking his talents to Iowa City to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The decision comes just a few days after McNamara entered the portal.

Is Cade McNamara a solid fit for Iowa?

If you’re an Iowa fan, you have to be incredibly excited about landing McNamara. Despite losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy and struggling with a knee issue this season, Cade McNamara is the definition of a great game manager.

He limits mistakes and can do more than enough to help Iowa win games. In his career at Michigan, he threw for 3,181 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Most notably, he was QB1 for the Wolverines in 2021 when the team punched their ticket to the CFP for the first time. Without McNamara, there’s no way Michigan beats Ohio State and wins the Big Ten in 2021. He might not stuff the stat sheet, but there’s no doubt he can play. This is a massive get for the Hawkeyes.

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara will continue his career at Iowa. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Having said, Iowa’s offense is atrocious and Brian Ferentz might be the worst OC in major college football. It is a bit interesting McNamara looked at what the Hawkeyes did this season, and decided he wanted to be a part of it.

Iowa’s offense was horrific all season, and while McNamara can definitely improve it, his work is definitely cut out for him.

Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Either way, he has a fresh start, and there’s no doubt Iowa just got a huge boost under center.