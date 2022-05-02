in MLB, Sports

Robinson Cano Designated For Assignment Amid Struggles With Mets

New York Mets ownership made a hard call on Monday as they designated eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano for assignment.

The infielder has been going through a slump concurrent to the Mets’ strong start to the year, making the opportunity ideal for owner Steve Cohen to put an end to Cano’s run. Cohen will deliberately swallow a huge chunk of money left over from Cano’s 10-year deal with the Mariners.

Cohen will be paying $44 million to let Cano walk rather than watching a shell of the one-time perennial All-Star play for the trending Mets — winners of five of their last seven games.

Cano is also coming off a turbulent season last year when he faced suspension over PED use.

In 43 plate appearances, Cano batted .195 — recording a single home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS.

As part of the MLB’s requirement to cut rosters down to 26 players on Monday, the Mets announced Cano’s DFA and pitcher Yoan Lopez’s move to Triple-A.

The team announced, “RHP Yoan Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A following last night’s game and today infielder Robinson Canó has been designated for assignment, bringing the roster to 26 players.”

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

