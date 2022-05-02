Robinson Cano Designated For Assignment Amid Struggles With Mets

New York Mets ownership made a hard call on Monday as they designated eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano for assignment.

The infielder has been going through a slump concurrent to the Mets’ strong start to the year, making the opportunity ideal for owner Steve Cohen to put an end to Cano’s run. Cohen will deliberately swallow a huge chunk of money left over from Cano’s 10-year deal with the Mariners.

Cohen will be paying $44 million to let Cano walk rather than watching a shell of the one-time perennial All-Star play for the trending Mets — winners of five of their last seven games.

Cano is also coming off a turbulent season last year when he faced suspension over PED use.

In 43 plate appearances, Cano batted .195 — recording a single home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS.

As part of the MLB’s requirement to cut rosters down to 26 players on Monday, the Mets announced Cano’s DFA and pitcher Yoan Lopez’s move to Triple-A.

The team announced, “RHP Yoan Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A following last night’s game and today infielder Robinson Canó has been designated for assignment, bringing the roster to 26 players.”

