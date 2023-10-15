C.J. Stroud’s Historic INT-Free Streak Ends…But He Throws A TD Soon After

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Stroud’s historic interception-free streak is over, but the Houston Texans quarterback didn’t let that affect him for long.

The rookie gunslinger finally threw an interception against the New Orleans Saints. Stroud’s errant throw broke a historic streak he had going through the first five games of the season. Before the interception, Stroud threw 191 passes without getting picked off, the longest such streak to begin a career.

Surprisingly, Stroud didn’t have to wait very long to get the ball back. After Zack Baun got the interception for the Saints, he fumbled the ball and Houston recovered.

WILD SEQUENCE IN SAINTS-TEXANS 😱



CJ Stroud throws the first INT of his career just before Zack Baun fumbles it right back to the Texans 😬pic.twitter.com/6rZMosyWuW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2023

Stroud wasted no time once he got his second chance. He drove the offense down the field less than three minutes later, finding tight end Dalton Schultz for a touchdown.

What a catch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eC4kfnpGr2 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2023

The ability to reset that quickly after a mistake is one of many signs that Stroud is not intimidated by the NFL stage. Coming into today’s game, he has averaged throwing nearly 300 yards per game and has recorded seven touchdown passes. While Houston has only won two games, Stroud has largely looked like the type of guy the Texans can build a franchise around.

His teammates certainly believe in what they’ve seen from the Ohio State graduate so far.

“We drafted the right guy. Man, he’s a leader,” tight end Brevin Jordan said last month after Houston drubbed Jacksonville. “He’s a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy with God-given talent. Dude, he’s unbelievable.”

If Stroud can keep up his phenomenal start to his career, he could keep Houston in contention for a division title in the wide open AFC South.