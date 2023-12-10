C.J. Stroud Hits NFL Concussion Protocol After Slamming Head Late In Bad Texans Loss To Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Videos by OutKick

All of the drama prior to the New York Jets and Houston Texans Sunday matchup revolved around Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. However, the only constant in the NFL is that things change. Quickly. Surefire NFL Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud took a vicious hit late in the contest.

Stroud and the Texans really couldn’t get anything going on offense all day against the tough New York York defense. But, offense wasn’t a problem for the Jets. Believe it or not, Zach Wilson played arguably the best game of his career.

Funny that people (perhaps even Wilson himself) questioned whether or not he even wanted to start in the first place and all he did was go out and torch the Texans defense.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets celebrates after a win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

For the first time in his NFL career, Wilson threw for over 300 yards without throwing an interception. In fact, it was just the third 300+ passing game of his career.

But the story of the game is on the other side. Not only did the Houston Texans lose a game they badly needed to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, but C.J. Stroud took a shot towards the end of the game and his head slammed HARD on the Met Life Field turf.

CJ Stroud is injured now… pic.twitter.com/CsdJm3JmN2 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 10, 2023

CJ Stroud is down and Davis Mills is warming up. pic.twitter.com/APAtxgLsQH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

CJ Stroud heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvjbXUy7NM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans walks off the field with an injury during the second half in the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Just a terrible Sunday afternoon for the Houston Texans. Not only did Stroud leave the game hurt, but several other players did as well. That includes standout wide receiver Nico Collins.

#Texans Injury Updates:



#4 CB Tavierre Thomas is out with a hamstring injury.



#12 WR Nico Collins has been downgraded to out with a calf injury.



#53 LB Blake Cashman has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 10, 2023

Hopefully, Stroud isn’t hurt too badly. Young, star quarterbacks are good for the league.

Them being injured is not.