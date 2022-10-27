C.J. Perry Teases Exclusive Victoria’s Secret-Style Photo Shoot

C.J. Perry has been focusing her energy on her many opportunities outside of the ring since being released by the WWE in 2021. The former WWE Superstar known as Lana is currently appearing on the VH1 reality show Surreal Life.

Focusing on other opportunities doesn’t mean she isn’t missing life in the ring. She had this to say about a possible return to the WWE a few months ago, “Like, I can’t even start to explain it. It’s like I feel like I missed my drug, like sometimes I’m feening and I get moody and get angry sometimes.

“Then I realized it’s because I miss doing what I love so much.”

Former WWE Superstar Lana does a Victoria’s Secret-style photo shoot (Image Credit C.J. Perry/Instagram)

A return to the WWE might still be in the cards for Perry. But for now it’s reality TV and creating exclusive content, which she’s been doing plenty of lately.

C.J. Perry Puts In Effort On Her Exclusive Content

Perry’s latest effort features angel wings and gives off serious Victoria’s Secret Angel vibes.

She captions the teaser for the exclusive content, “I am a Victoria’s Secret Angel Mom !” She then pointed her followers to her site “to see the Angel’s photoshoot! And the amazing glam & pics !!!”

Earlier this week during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Perry offered her thoughts on her husband’s time in the AEW.

“I have a lot of opinions about this. Tony Khan has a vision. At the end of the day, if it’s 100% real, I think there’s this illusion at AEW that the talent book the show,” she said. “That was definitely the conversation, ‘Oh you go there, you’re going to basically become whatever you’re made of’ but at the end of the day, he’s booking the show.

“It’s really no different than WWE, it’s just a different director and a different person’s point of view. It’s like comparing NBC to HBO but at the end of the day, you still have the exec who is going to make that final call and that’s what it is,” she continued.

“Tony Khan has his favorites and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter is going to push his people. It’s show business, it’s nothing personal, it just is what it is.”

As interesting as Perry’s take is on her husband’s experience in AEW and her own possible return to the WWE is, it doesn’t hold a candle to her exclusive content. Her Instagram content isn’t all that bad either.