BYU Welcomes Utah To The Big 12 With Hilarious ‘Office’ Clip

BYU perfectly played its welcome for Utah joining the Big 12.

College football has been consumed by absolute chaos over the past few days as fans watched realignment jockeying play out in realtime.

Well, everything seemed to come to a conclusion by the time Friday ended. Oregon and Washington are going to the Big Ten and Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will exit the PAC-12 for the Big 12 in 2024.

What an insane few days. I hope you all enjoyed the chaos as much as we did here at OutKick. Well, now that it’s over, everyone and their mother seems to have a statement to release or a reaction to share.

Good luck finding one better than BYU’s welcoming the Utes to the Big 12. The Cougars tweeted the legendary “Office” scene of Michael stating “Well, well, well. How the turntables…” before just shutting up.

BYU perfectly welcomes Utah to the Big 12.

This right here is why college football and college sports in general are so unbelievably awesome. BYU and Utah are massive rivals.

The Holy War is one of the best rivalries in all of college sports. Fans love trying to destroy each other. BYU finally was going to the P5, and while the programs would still not be equal, it was a huge boost for the Cougars.

Well, it turns out they’ll be seeing a lot more of each other because Utah is now joining the conference BYU calls home.

Utah is joining the Big 12. (Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Very similar to Michael Scott starting his own paper company and then being begged by Dunder Mifflin to reach an agreement.

Of all the video clips that could have been used by BYU, it’s hard to imagine there’s a better one than this. Perfect video, perfect tweet and perfectly executed.

Are you not entertained? I certainly am, and millions of college football fans likely feel the same way.

BYU welcomes Utah to the Big 12 with viral clip from “The Office.” (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Do yourself a favor and head on over to Twitter if you’re a fan of memes. The meme game in college football has never been more elite than it is right now, and this tweet from BYU is among the best.