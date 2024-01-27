BYU Fans Cover Up ‘Horns Down’ T-Shirts For Men’s Basketball Game Against Texas

Videos by OutKick

Nine Brigham Young University men’s basketball fans showed up for a game against Texas wearing /t-shirts that spelled out the phrase “Horns Down.” But once the game started, that was no longer the case.

The Cougars hosted the Longhorns in a matinee in Utah. There’s been an unnecessary amount of drama surrounding the Longhorns over the past week and a half, largely because of head coach Rodney Terry. After losing to UCF in Austin, the head coach went on a long-winded rant about how he viewed the Black Knights as “classless,” simply because they flashed the Horns Down” gesture after the win.

Here's what #Texas head coach Rodney said happened in the handshake line with #UCF:



Just to be clear, any opponent that has beaten Texas since the beginning of time flashes this gesture, regardless of the sport. It’s easy fodder for those looking to troll the school, and Terry knows it comes with the territory of representing the school. Still, he voiced disgust over it.

Eventually, the head coach apologized for his weak rant, but it only fueled the fire for future Texas opponents.

BYU Fans (Tried) To Troll Texas In The Same Manner For Today’s Game

Fast forward to today’s matchup between the Cougars and Longhorns. Pictures surfaced of nine BYU fans wearing shirts that spelled out “Horns Down.” These same fans sat within spitting distance of the Texas bench, which showed expert planning on their part.

This was a picture just before the game started.

Well done by the first row of the student section. Hornsdown baby. let's go! pic.twitter.com/KdBFl0DLSQ — Prison Barles (@Hookemcougs) January 27, 2024

However, these students covered up their t-shirts shortly thereafter. It’s unclear why the students changed their attire, or if someone told them to (or why). We’ve reached out to BYU for comment, but the whole thing seems rather odd.

We will update you if we hear back from the school.

Follow John Simmons on X at @JohnSimmonsJr7 or email him at john.simmons@outkick.com.