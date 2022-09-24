Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover During BYU Walk-On Tryouts, Simply Can’t Miss

Jimmer Fredette does not have any collegiate eligibility left, but that didn’t stop him from trying to get back on the court. The BYU legend went undercover during his alma mater’s walk-on tryouts and simply could not miss— as is per usual.

Jimmer Fredette range was a different kind of range. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Over the course of Fredette’s time with the Cougars, from 2007 to 2011, he was a star. The quick-trigger guard led his team to four-straight March Madness appearances, a Sweet Sixteen, and three Mountain West regular season titles.

While BYU’s team accomplishments were impressive, what Fredette did by himself was even more so. He broke all kinds of school and conference records, including most points in a single game, single season and career— in which he scored 2,599 points.

A large number of those buckets came from beyond the arc.

During Fredette’s senior season, he led the nation in scoring and was named National Player of the Year as a result. Needless to say, he was lights-out and a lot of fun to watch.

In the years since, Fredette has flirted with the NBA on and off, and then became an international superstar. He most recently played for the Shanghai Sharks and is a HUGE deal in China.

Earlier this week, Jimmer Fredette tried to go back to college as a walk-on at BYU.

Well, he didn’t, but ‘Slick Nick’ did.

Much like Eli Manning did at Penn State, Fredette went undercover and tried to walk-on at his old program. He was dishing, driving and knocking down jumpers— all while wearing a hoodie.

After being baffled by ‘Slick Nick’ initially, the coaching staff was extremely impressed. And then he revealed himself as, well, Jimmer Fredette.

It was hilarious, take a look:

It’s a shame that Fredette can’t suit up for the Cougars this year. He is one of the biggest one-off legends in college basketball history that was always electric when the ball was in his hand. Maybe he will join BYU’s coaching staff and teach his team to pull up from the logo.