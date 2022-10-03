BYU Drops UFC-Themed Uniform Reveal Video For The Notre Dame Game

BYU will be looking sharp Saturday against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish and Cougars will take the field in Las Vegas this weekend for a highly-anticipated matchup, and BYU dropped an all-time great uniform reveal video.

The program led by Kalani Sitake released a UFC-themed uniform reveal video for the team’s black threads and it’s awesome. Kick back and feast your eyes below. The reveal is a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

This is without a doubt one of the best uniform reveal videos we’ve ever seen, and it’s important to remember Notre Dame also brought the heat for the game.

BYU will wear black uniforms for the game against Notre Dame. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BYUfootball/status/1576934572448567298)

The Fighting Irish released a “Hangover” inspired uniform reveal video over the summer for the game against the Cougars.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

Great uniforms are one of the many reasons why college football is so awesome. You occasionally get alternate uniforms in the NFL, but it’s just not the same.

The NFL doesn’t have the same energy or passion as college football does when it comes to uniforms, and that’s a fact.

BYU/Notre Dame, while a big game, won’t impact the national title race at all. Yet, both teams went all out for their respective uniform reveals.

That’s what fans love to see, and that’s why college football remains the GOAT. While it’s impossible to say which side won the uniform release, a winner on the field will be crowned Saturday in Sin City. Should be a very fun time.