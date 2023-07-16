BYU Fitting Into Big 12 Nicely As Mascot Cosmo The Cougar Throws Down Tango With OSU Cheerleader

Videos by OutKick

It remains to be seen how the BYU Cougars will fair in the Bi 12, but we know one thing: their mascot will steal your girl… or at least one of your cheerleaders.

Cosmo, BYU’s feline mascot was on hand at Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. This was obviously a momentous occasion for BYU and the conference as well. The Cougars are one of three new additions alongside three ex-American Athletic Conference teams: UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati.

As I’m sure was the case for everyone there, Cosmo was excited. So excited that he snagged an Oklahoma State Cowboys cheerleader and threw down some kind of ballroom-tango-dance thing.

In Case You Missed @byu_cosmo & @OSUcheer



Media Day Was The Dance Floor. 💃🕺pic.twitter.com/PQVmlTwRB6 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 15, 2023

Despite my unrivaled grace and rhythm, I don’t know a thing about dancing. Like nothing. I don’t even really understand it. I wouldn’t know the difference between a good breakdancer and someone writhing in pain if it weren’t for the piece of cardboard a breakdancer uses.

However, I think what Cosmo and this lucky cheerleader did was good, Really good.

I think you should be careful if you leave your girlfriend at your seat while you go grab a beer or take a leak if Cosmo is in the stands. He seems less like the Phillie Phanatic or other goofy mascots and more like he’ll legitimately try to steal your chick if given half a chance.

The Cougars are new kids in the conference and already Cosmo has the opposition’s cheerleaders flocking to him.

Unbelievable.

Cosmo could be won to watch this season… in more ways than one.

