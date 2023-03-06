Buy the Predators in Matchup Against Canucks

Videos by OutKick

Predators vs. Canucks, 10:30 ET

After a really nice winning stretch, I’ve lost my last two plays before taking Sunday off. It wasn’t that I was running scared or something, it was mostly that I felt like I forced the play on Saturday because I was doing so well. I don’t want to do that with the NHL – the success has come from being selective and playing only a few things. I’m back for another one today though.

The Predators are doing a really nice job on the campaign with a 31-23-6 record. They’ve also been playing very good hockey lately. They are 4-1 over their past five contests and all four of those wins have come on the road. At first, they were lighting up the nets constantly as they scored six goals in back-to-back games. In their past two contests, the offense has slowed down, but their defense stepped up and limited opponents to just one goal. Over their last five games, they’ve allowed a total of nine goals. Most of that work was done by lead goalie Juuse Saros. I am expecting him in the net tonight as he has been for the previous two matches. They have faced the Canucks twice in the season already and won both of the games, but neither was an easy match. They won both of the games in shootouts.

The Canucks are one of those middle-to-lower end of the pack teams that won’t make the playoffs, but also won’t be in the running for the number one pick. They are playing decent hockey lately though. They are winners of three of their past five games but most of them haven’t been easy or comfortable victories – two of the winners went to overtime. The most recent winning game was a 4-1 victory over the talented Maple Leafs team. The Canucks are going to have Thatcher Demko in net tonight and he’s been pretty bad this year with a 5-11-2 record and allowing 3.66 goals against per game. He was in the net when they lost 4-3 to Nashville at home earlier in the year. This will be just his fourth game of the 2023 calendar year and he’s 2-1 so far. Perhaps a corner has been turned by Demko?

The Canucks are playing better lately, but I think the Predators are playing much more consistently right now. If I trust either of the goalies it is Saros, too. The line has come down in favor of the Canucks, but I’m going to back Nashville in this one. I think they can win this one – hopefully it won’t be a sweaty shootout. Both have the same rest so no issues there as well. I’ll take Nashville at -115.

