Buy Kyle Busch’s North Carolina Lake House

Do you have a pile of cash laying around for a massive downpayment on a massive Lake Norman, North Carolina mansion? NASCAR’s Kyle Busch has a house he’d like to sell for a cool $13,000,000 that you can rent out to your family via AirBnB to make a few extra dollars to pay the mortgage.

Or you can act like a legitimate rich person and just live in this one.

Let’s face it, this 15,000 sq. ft. behemoth built in 2008 will have plenty of room for you and the crew to spread out and never get in each other’s way. We’re talking seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a big yard with all the typical toys associated with a lake house, including a beach that will leave your visitors in shock.

We’re talking a swim-up bar. We’re talking stone everywhere. We’re talking luxury at every turn.

This is what living is like when you’ve won 63 NASCAR races and pretty much everything there is to win in Cup racing.

Start living like you’re rich.

From Kyle’s realtor:

Presenting one of the most stunning waterfront Estates situated on almost 1.4 acres in the Exclusive Gated Enclave of Norman Estates. Masterful custom build that has been meticulously maintained and exquisitely curated over the past 10 years that would impress even the most discriminating buyer.

Once you enter this private and secure gated community you’re surrounded by luxurious tranquility with breathtaking views of Lake Norman.

Enjoy morning coffee on your upper-level loggia with retractable screens or evening cocktails pool side at your swim up bar. $1M kitchen renovation with 2 marble waterfall islands, sensor touch cabinets, Dacor black stainless 60″ range, Miele appliances to name a few features.

Oversized primary luxury suite boasting a day spa like bath and his & her closets with a private elevator to your 2-level glam boutique. Attached 2nd living quarters perfect for a nanny and more.

Now for the bad news unless you’ve recently hit the lottery.

The mortgage: We’re talking $80,000/mo. before you start hiring someone to maintain the grounds, maid service, bartenders, chefs, etc. Just figure on it costing $100,000k/mo. to keep this beast humming along.

Yes, at that price point, you get a gated community.