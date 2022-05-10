Buy Buster Posey’s Northern California Hunting Cabin & Leave That Hellhole Behind On Weekends

Are you stuck in a hellhole living situation in San Francisco or a surrounding hellhole? Retired Giants catcher Buster Posey has just the place you need to escape from said hellholes. He’s selling his sportsman’s paradise which is comprised of 106 acres of property and plenty of dunk hunting holes that will make you forget all about that hellhole you live in Monday-Friday afternoon before you jump into your gas-guzzling beast of a Suburban and head into the wild.

But this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath cabin comes at a price of $3,900,000.

Now, I’m sure that’s a tough pill to swallow for some of you, but this comes down to how bad you want to get out of that San Francisco hellhole on weekends. Do you have 10 buddies who are in similar hellish situations surrounded by meth addicts trying to bust their car windows to steal laptops?

Have your buddies hit the wall?

Get the 10 guys together and you all buy a piece of paradise. Yes, you’ll have to go two guys per bedroom when all 10 of you are desperate to get out of the hellhole, but it’s a small price to pay for what you’re getting here.

From Buster’s realtor:

One-of-a-kind sportsman’s paradise, set in Northern California’s District 10, previously enjoyed by retired SF Giants player Buster Posey and family. Considered by many as one of the best producing locations in the nation, this 106-acre ranch is a fantastic duck hunting property.

With two seasonal creeks, the ranch also shoots well for dove, quail, turkey and has some big blacktail bucks roaming about. In addition to the hunting, it has excellent bass and catfish fishing. The spectacular house and decking are constructed of Port Orford White Cedar from Oregon.

It is 3,340 sqft with 5 bedrooms, 2 of which are master suites with 5 1/2 baths, and was built in 2008. In addition to the main lodge, it has a two-story barn, caretakers house & shop. Each floor of the barn encompasses 2,400 sqft for a total of 4, 800 sqft which includes a game room, 5 beds, mudroom, entertainment, storage, fireplace & 1 full bath.

The ranch is a wonderful vacation retreat, family compound, or the perfect property for the individual seeking privacy. Property Highlights: Sportsman’s paradise set in Northern California’s District 10.106-acres of incredible duck hunting. Shoots well for dove, quail, turkey and blacktail deer.Excellent bass and catfish fishing. Entire home including decking constructed of Port Orford White Cedar from Oregon.

Home is 3,340 sf with 5 bedrooms, 2 of which are master suites with 5 and 1/2 baths, and was built in 2008. Full kitchen and large beautiful entertainment room.Tennis Court.Barn total 4, 800 sqft.1st floor 2, 400 sqft.Entertainment, storage, mudroom, and 1 full bath.2nd floor 2, 400 sqft.Game room, 5 beds, fireplace & AC / Heat.Caretaker house 1, 280 sqft w/ 500 sqft deck.3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Full kitchen, AC / Heat. Shop 750 sqft, on slab, storage for decoys & boat.

Two seasonal creeks; North Honcut Creek and Wilson Creek.Two Ag wells.

Let me put this into perspective for prospective buyers — you’ll be 10 miles from the nearest Starbucks, 50 miles from the nearest Whole Foods, and 140 miles from that hellhole of downtown San Francisco. It’s going to feel like you were dropped off on Mars when you and the boys escape north to hunt, drink, eat chili, fart and watch sports.

Mortgage: $21,640 a month….but remember, you’re in with 10 fellow miserable men. $2,200 a month is nothing to escape San Francisco.