Busty Barista Spills The Beans On Unique Customer Request

Videos by OutKick

A barista up in Washington state is providing thirsty customers coffee with a side of curves. She even occasionally gives more than just cream and sugar — upon request.

Grace Morris, 20, spilled the beans that she’s pocketing $100 tips in exchange for pre-sipped java.

“[Customers] are always like, ‘Ooh, will you try my drink first?,’” Morris explained in a TikTok. “Or like, I’ll go to hand it to them, and they’ll go, ‘Five bucks if you try it first.’”

Morris said the initial requests left her confused. “But then I’m like, ‘Oh, they want my mouth on it,’” said the barista.

Now, Morris grants the wish of those odd customers who want to swap spit with her via a shared straw.

“It’s kind of weird,” added Morris. “But I go (pretends to sip a drink) . . . ‘I love to try a new drink.’ ”

@xomorris Reply to @yakiraredcloud i would like to add I do not ud83cudd7f️ in drinks ♬ original sound – G

Morris, whose work attire is a mix of bikinis, thongs and lingerie, receives plenty of tips for pre-slurping drinks and charming her clientele with what she teases as a “really good personality.”

In addition to the $100 bills and food that dateless, caffeinated horn dogs have gifted Morris, the busty blonde says she’s also received a variety of other items.

“I’ve actually had my couch paid for… my whole dining room set, all my kitchen utensils, my groceries, my bathroom shit, an entire projector put into my living room, a whole wall mirror…” Morris said matter-of-factly.

“My bathroom shit.” Interesting phrasing.

As Morris tells it, with the exception of the occasional requested sip of a customer’s drink, the lavish gifts, tips and lunches are nothing more than gratitude for a job well done: “Before you assume – all I do is make them coffee. I make good conversation. Your girl is interesting. I’m a fun time. I’m a good girl.”

Can anyone else go for a coffee?

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF