Bus Driver With Cancer Who Accidentally Drank White Claw On The Job Sobs Uncontrollably, Fired Anyways

A school bus driver in Long Island was fired after 15 years on the job last week after officials caught her slugging a White Claw while driving the kids home after school.

As always, though, there’s a pretty big catch.

Sixty-year-old Amal Hanna told News 12 Long Island that she is teetotal — someone who doesn’t drink — because she’s undergoing chemo for cancer and can’t taste alcohol as a result.

On top of that, Amal also stated the obvious — that White Claws taste like literal fruit drinks and the alcohol label on them ain’t exactly in big, bold letters.

“It was just a mistake, it was a mistake,” said Hanna, who also told the station that she simply grabbed the Claw from her fridge, which she shares with her roommate.

“For people like me that don’t drink — how are they going to know this is alcohol? I have been crying and crying, I don’t even have any more tears.”

So, here’s the good news — police have dropped all charges again Amal Hanna because they believe her story.

The bad news? The animals at the school district won’t give her her old job back, and now she doesn’t know how she’s paying for this chemo.

Does THIS sound like a parent who’s concerned an alcoholic is driving around his kids?

“I can’t imagine she would ever do anything to harm them,” one parent told News 12, adding that she was “so sweet” and “kind” to the students.

“I think it was a very honest mistake,” the parent added.

Hey, Long Island school officials — maybe give Amal Hanna here her freaking job back? Show a little mercy. A little compassion.

This world STINKS right now (we all know what’s going on), so perhaps cut the 60-year-old bus driver with cancer a little slack?

And you know what else? It was a White Claw. She wasn’t sitting there double-fisting the OG Four Locos or doing shots of Everclear with little Johnny.

It was a damn White Claw. I had more alcohol during communion yesterday than you’ll get in a couple sips of a White Claw.

Let’s all act like grown-ups here and not be absolute idiots one time for me. Please. I’m begging you.

#FreeAmal.

PS: here’s the video if you wanna cry/get pissed off today.