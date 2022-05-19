Bus Crash Sends Three Murray State Softball Members To Hospital

A trip to the Women’s College World Series was derailed when three Murray State Softball members were sent to the hospital.

On Wednesday night, the Murray State Racers were en route to Tuscaloosa. The bus carrying the Racers got into an accident, and three members inside the vehicle were sent to the hospital with “non-threatening injuries.”

As relayed by Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaj, the three individuals who sought medical attention were not identified as players. The school’s official Twitter account provided an update of the accident, which reportedly happened on Highway 13 in Fayette County.

From Murray State Athletics

The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed. — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022

“The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed,” read the tweet.

Additional detailing by the AP confirmed that the three members arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center located in Tuscaloosa for additional testing.

The women’s Racers team is coming off a spectacular season (40-16-1) and will embark on their first invitation to the tourney.

Murray State is slated to face off against Stanford on Friday (6:30 p.m., EST) to kick off the Women’s College World Series. The Racers have won four of their last five contests; meanwhile, Standford is 2-3 in their previous five.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela