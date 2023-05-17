Burnes And Brewers Can Ground Cardinals

Videos by OutKick

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:45 ET

Baseball has been ugly the past couple of days for me. Yesterday I was all over the Guardians and they were destroyed by the White Sox. They had the better pitcher and he was fine until the fifth inning when he got rocked. Sadly, that wasn’t the only issue. The Phillies and Giants did most of their scoring in the first five innings, opposite of what I expected. I’m looking to get back on track in tonight’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals.

Milwaukee is facing St. Louis in a rubber match of this three game set. After being destroyed on Monday (a game I was wrong about), they bounced back well last night and took down the Cardinals with a final score of 3-2. Those are the games that the Brewers need to try and play if they have any hopes of winning. They can’t get into high-scoring games simply because their offense isn’t capable of keeping up with opponents like that regularly. Luckily for them, they get Corbin Burnes on the hill today. The ace of their staff has looked solid and last time I took one of his games I nailed every aspect of it – the under, the team total over, the Brewers run line, and even the Royals team total under. He hasn’t faced the Cardinals this season, but having played in the same division for so long, he has tons of experience and has been on the positive side of it most times.

The Cardinals take on the Brewers in a rubber match Wednesday night. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis has underperformed, but they certainly seem to be pulling themselves together right now. They put together a nice little four-game winning streak that came to an end with yesterday’s loss. The good news for them is that in their past five games, they’ve scored eight or more runs three times. To go along with that, they’ve allowed no more than three runs to opponents over the past four games. They still have a ton of work to do if they are going to climb back into this division. A good start from Matthew Liberatore would go a long way today. He hasn’t made any starts this season, but last year, he was significantly better at home than he was on the road. He did face the Brewers once last season and went five innings and allowed just three hits.

I have to lean towards the Brewers winning this game right now. I said yesterday’s game with Bieber could be a trap, and it turns out it was. But, I’ll take the Brewers here too. They have the better pitcher, but judging from the lines it looks like the books expect some sort of bullpen meltdown. Through five the Brewers are -140. For the full game they are -115. I’ll still back them full game.

