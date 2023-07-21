Burger King Manager Arrested, Facing 20 Years In Prison For Serving Fries From Trash Can

Videos by OutKick

The Union Police Department in South Carolina arrested an assistant manager of an Upstate Burger King for serving dirty fries to customers.

On July 11, Burger King headquarters filed a complaint with police after learning of an accusation that the manager removed fries from the trash can to serve them to customers.

Officers say 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major took the discarded fries and put them in the fry dump where freshly cooked fries were placed on top.

Here’s a look at the demon:

Police have since charged Major with malicious tampering with human food, a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.

That’s right. The dirty fry lady could head to prison for two decades for her antics.

Though don’t expect it.

Last September, an ex-Arby’s manager was sentenced to only five years in prison after admitting to urinating in the store’s milkshake mix and possessing child pornography.

It’s no wonder trust in the American Justice System is at an all-time low. At that rate, serving fries from a trash can will warrant only a slap on the wrist.

Burger King French Fries, via Getty Images.

It’s unclear what prompted the woman to pick out the fries from the trash and serve them. Was she just trying to save costs, making use of what would otherwise be wasted fries? Is Burger King facing hard times?

Also, how many customers at the location have consumed dirty fries? We suspect local South Carolina Burger King eaters aren’t resting easy tonight. In addition to the obvious crummy stomach ache you feel after eating at Burger King, that is.

At least it happened at a Burger King and not a Five Guys or Dairy Queen, two superior fry chains.

