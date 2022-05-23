Bull On The Loose Injures Multiple People At Redding Rodeo

Six people were injured at the Redding Rodeo, which took place on Friday night. An active bull jumped over the fencing and trampled several attendees at the Rodeo.

One woman was sent to the hospital out of the group attacked near the Sundial Bridge.

Redding authorities provided details on the scene.

“The people that were injured were bystanders in the stands as well as people at the Sundial Bridge, so both locations,” said Cpl. Aaron Holleman. “I know at least one person was injured in the area of the Sundial Bridge. I don’t know if the other five were in the stands. I don’t know exactly what the breakdown was.”

A high school sophomore in attendance, Jordan Greco, was among those injured and narrated the surprising attack.

“I looked at the woman who took over my shift and next thing I know I see this huge bull running towards us,” Greco said.

Greco posted a photo of his injured leg, wrapped entirely in a bandage.

#California

“Here's the moment a bull escaped the Redding Rodeo Friday night, striking 6 people near the Sundial Bridge and sending one woman to the hospital.”

pic.twitter.com/fD5zpB5xkW — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 23, 2022

Rodeo Association spokesperson Erick Mattson released a statement via email, giving no further insight on the hellish scene.

“We do not have anything more this morning,” Mattson said early Saturday.

#BREAKING: A bull got loose from the Redding Rodeo grounds on Friday night and sent a person to the hospital before being caught near the Sundial Bridge, according to police and eyewitnesses. https://t.co/ql0NdP2Kra — KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) May 21, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela