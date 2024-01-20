Buffalo’s OT Dion Dawkins Wants Bills Mafia To Get Hammered Well Before Sunday’s Kickoff, Which Will Likely Happen

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins issued a call to arms that members of Bills Mafia will undoubtedly answer wholeheartedly.

Sunday marks one of the biggest games in Bills history. At 6:30 p.m. that afternoon, Buffalo welcomes the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to Highmark Stadium in a clash of heavyweights.

The game will be the first true road playoff matchup for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who earlier this week said that his matchups with Bills quarterback Josh Allen remind him of the epic Tom Brady-Peyton Manning duels of years past.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“We’ve played in a lot of big games,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited for the challenge. I grew up watching those [Brady-Manning] games and remember how many memories I have from that, and hopefully we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us.”

This is going to be an epic matchup, and Dawkins wants Bills fans to bring an immense level of energy. But that’s not his only wish for the afternoon.

Dawkins Wants Bills Fans To Booze It Up On Sunday

Dawkins knows members of Bills Mafia can get rowdy. Heck, they’ve built their entire reputation of jumping on tables.

But even the craziest of fans can turn it up a notch with a little help. Dawkins wants fans to consume all the beer they can and bring their world-famous enthusiasm up to the next level.

Dion Dawkins will know by 4 o’clock what Sunday’s atmosphere will be like #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/62s2SCk20S — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 19, 2024

“I know that they’re going to bring it, and I’m hoping they bring it to the highest they’ve ever brought it,” Dawkins said. “Driving into the game is when I can always tell how they’re going to be, like if they’re already drunk, then it’s going to be one of those games. I’m hoping around 4 o’clock, everyone is just about at their teeter, when I’m driving in, or 3:35.”

Got that Bills fans? You need to be drunk at least two and a half hours before kickoff to get in a playoff state of mind.

Which, of course, is something they’d gladly do.

Any liquor or grocery store within 20 miles of Highmark Stadium can thank Dawkins for his plea to the fans. We all know that Bills Mafia will be all too eager to pound some booze at the tailgates. Heck, they might even get plastered by 2:30 just for the fun of it! Liquor sales will skyrocket in Western New York, and the BAC of these fans will undoubtedly reach legendary levels.

If that’s the case, you can expect scenes like this to happen all over the parking lot.

Dawkins can count on the Bills Mafia to bring their energy – and booze – to the stadium. They’ve already shoveled out their stadium, they’ll be all too eager to crack some cold ones!