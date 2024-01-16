Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin Executes Flawless Football Pizza And Wings Order For The Boys

Videos by OutKick

Ordering some pizza and wings for a football game can be one of life’s most unnecessary headaches. However, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin dropped a flawless order for the team ahead of Monday night’s Bills-Steelers wild card game.

Ordering grub for a large group is easy… if you don’t care. It takes a lot of thought to place an order that will appease the masses while leaving minimal leftovers.

You need to find an order that covers enough bases but still leaves everyone happy. It’s no small task, but Dahlin put on a clinic.

The Sabres hosted the ailing San Jose Sharks on Monday. That game started at noon so it could be wrapped up early enough for everyone — including the Sabres who breezed to a 3-0 win — to catch the Bills game.

Of course, they needed some food. So, Dahlin placed an order at a local pizza spot, and because this is how things work in 2024, someone leaked the receipt to the masses.

And thank god they did, because an order this flawless needed to be shown off.

Appears the Sabres are celebrating their win with a Bills watch party 🔥



(h/t @SabresFunStats) pic.twitter.com/yjbLA8DZKg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 15, 2024

Let’s break this order down:

6 Large Cheese Pizzas

6 Large Pepperoni Pizzas

3 Large Hawaiian Pizzas

1 Bucket of Mild Wings

2 Buckets of Medium Wings

1 Bucket of BBQ Wings

This is immaculate. First of all, the pizzas. Everyone likes a different kind of pizza and there are so many topping permutations it’s easy to get that deer-in-the-headlights look when it comes time to call up Giuseppe’s House of Pizza or whatever the local pizza joint is called. That’s why this is so brilliant.

The cheese and pepperoni cover the overwhelming majority of eaters. Will it be their favorite? No, but you won’t hear complaints.

Still, you’ll get a few more adventurous eaters, and the Hawaiin pies are for them. That’s a smaller subset of the group so cut the number of cheese and pepperoni in half and that’s the number of Hawaiin (or any more adventurous, “wild card”) pies to order.

This should leave some leftovers but not so many that you feel like you over-ordered.

Sabres rookie Zach Benson got the nod to pick up Rasmus Dahlin’s stellar pizza and wings order. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dahlin Stuck The Dismount With The Wings And By Making A Rookie Pick Up The Food

If you thought the flawless ordering ended with the pizzas, you could not be more wrong… the wing order was *chef’s kiss*.

I mean, it is Buffalo…

One bucket of mild, but two buckets of mediums. Just stellar. The medium is the Goldilocks wing which I think most people are looking for. Enough heat there to make you feel alive, but not so much that the next 24-36 hours will be agonizingly spent on the commode.

Then, for the completely heat-averse, there’s the sweet-smokey notes of some BBQ wings. That’s the kind of no-nonsense wing order that I appreciate.

But where are the siracha and cardamom-glazed wings or the Korean BBQ wings with a side of kimchi?

Nowhere! Those aren’t what you order for a football-watching get-together. Eat those on your own time.

That’s a perfect order, but do you know how Dahlin really stuck the dismount? He made Sabres rookie Zach Benson pick it up.

UPDATE: Not only have we confirmed it was the Sabres pizza party, but Dahlin’s basement tenant was sent to pick up the pizza 🚗 🍕 https://t.co/ODcAFLP5fP pic.twitter.com/d1ePN39Eoh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 16, 2024

Take a bow, Rasmus. Take a bow.

That, folks, is how you order food for a group. You keep it simple.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle