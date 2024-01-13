Buffalo Sabres Game Still On, Hockey Fans Troll Confused Kathy Hochul

The Buffalo Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Monday. But fear not, hockey fans — the Sabres game is still on! Although it’s likely New York Governor Kathy Hochul had no idea it was happening in the first place.

She doesn’t seem like much of a hockey fan.

Early Saturday afternoon, Hochul and the NFL announced they had decided to postpone Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup. They cited severe winter weather that could pose a serious safety risk to fans traveling to and from Highmark Stadium.

But the Sabres game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon still began as planned. If the weather starts to get bad, Hochul said, fans can “leave after a couple quarters.”

For those who are as well versed in hockey as Hochul is, hockey games consist of three periods, not four quarters.

And so, social media had a field day.

All jokes aside, New York is bracing for some nasty weather.

Near-whiteout conditions are expected on Sunday, with high winds, frigid wind chills and blowing lake-effect snow all in play. Officials have declared a States of Emergency in both Western New York and Erie County as a result of the winter storm.

Erie County will enforce a travel ban starting at 9 p.m. Saturday until at least 6 a.m. Sunday.

So hopefully the Sabres game doesn’t go to extra innings.

