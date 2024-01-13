Buffalo Sabres Game Still On, Hockey Fans Troll Confused Kathy Hochul

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Monday. But fear not, hockey fans — the Sabres game is still on! Although it’s likely New York Governor Kathy Hochul had no idea it was happening in the first place.

She doesn’t seem like much of a hockey fan.

Early Saturday afternoon, Hochul and the NFL announced they had decided to postpone Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup. They cited severe winter weather that could pose a serious safety risk to fans traveling to and from Highmark Stadium.

But the Sabres game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon still began as planned. If the weather starts to get bad, Hochul said, fans can “leave after a couple quarters.”

Hochul says the Buffalo Sabres game is still a go at 4 pm today. She says people can monitor the weather and “leave after a couple quarters” if it gets bad. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) January 13, 2024

For those who are as well versed in hockey as Hochul is, hockey games consist of three periods, not four quarters.

And so, social media had a field day.

I’m just hoping to see a slam dunk and triple-double before I have to head out — JacoboBurgos (@JacoboBurgos12) January 13, 2024

So the big question is how many TDs do the Sabres need to score before you feel comfortable in leaving the match early? — Tim Radigan (@radigan1_tim) January 13, 2024

I think she means *innings — Ryan 🌻 (@hardiman_ryan) January 13, 2024

Whenever I go to a hockey game I ordinarily decide to leave after the 3rd quarter — Chris C (@crunchman98) January 13, 2024

Or if a team gets ahead by a couple of homeruns — 3WuTangForever6 (@DaIceCreamMan36) January 13, 2024

LMAO, beautiful. Come take my gas stove too please….. — Dean Arnold (@haggisflinger) January 13, 2024

All jokes aside, New York is bracing for some nasty weather.

Near-whiteout conditions are expected on Sunday, with high winds, frigid wind chills and blowing lake-effect snow all in play. Officials have declared a States of Emergency in both Western New York and Erie County as a result of the winter storm.

Erie County will enforce a travel ban starting at 9 p.m. Saturday until at least 6 a.m. Sunday.

So hopefully the Sabres game doesn’t go to extra innings.

