Buffalo Dominates Pittsburgh at Home

Bills vs. Steelers, 1 ET

Is the Kenny Pickett era officially here for good? Has Buffalo’s offense slowed down from the opening couple of weeks? There are some questions in this one, but in my mind there is no question about who wins this game and covers. Buffalo will take this game with ease.

The Steelers came into this season with a lot of questions about who would be quarterback and how well the team would do. Now going into the fifth game of the year, it looks like Kenny Pickett might be the starter, but even if they turn back to Mitch Trubisky it isn’t looking any more promising. Najee Harris hasn’t been used nearly as much as I anticipated but it could be due to teams daring the Steelers to try and throw on them. The Steelers very realistically could be winless right now if it wasn’t for a terrible game from Joe Burrow and some awful kicking from the Bengals. The Steelers are pretty banged up right now on defense and that’s not ideal facing an offense like the Bills.

Buffalo lost to Miami and looked a bit out of sorts, but let’s face it – they never were going to be an undefeated team. Josh Allen has looked great and he is connecting very well with his receiving options. He has 10 touchdown passes already and leads the team in rushing. Ideally they would get Devin Singletary involved in that aspect a bit more as you don’t want your quarterback to be taking that much exposure. One of my favorite things about Allen and the Bills is how much they are spreading the ball through the air. Diggs is getting the lions share as he should, but they have three other offensive players with almost equal targets. Allen should be able to pick the Steelers apart with ease.

Buffalo is not an easy place to play. It really doesnt matter who the quarterback is for the Steelers. In his four games, Trubisky has thrown two interceptions and just two touchdowns. Kenny Pickett has three interceptions in 13 attempts. A week of practice with the first team could see more protection, but I still don’t think the Steelers have a chance. I’m taking the Bills -14. Even at the high number I like it.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024