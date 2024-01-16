Buffalo Bills Fans Celebrate TD By Throwing Snow In Epic Scene

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills fans put on a show Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game was supposed to be played Sunday but was pushed to Monday because of the weather. That led to a lot of outrage from fans, and another absolutely classic troll job on X from with my tried and true D-Day shtick.

Did we cancel D-Day because of a little rough weather? No. Play the damn game. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 13, 2024

The game finally kicked off late Monday afternoon, and it ended with a 31-17 win for Buffalo over Pittsburgh.

It was also absolute scenes at Highmark Stadium as the game unfolded. While people shoved out the walkways, there was still plenty of snow in the stands and fans put it to great use.

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate with snow during win over the Steelers. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills faithful threw snow up into the air and at each other following a touchdown catch from Dawson Knox.

Watch the truly beautiful scene unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Buffalo Bills fans soak up snow atmosphere.

Buffalo Bills fans were made for the snow and snow was made for Buffalo Bills fans. Bills supporters are a different breed.

The Bills Mafia loves to get loaded on booze and jump through burning tables. There was never a chance the snow would slow them down.

Not only did it not slow fans down, but it led to some truly epic scenes. Can you believe there are people who can watch videos like these from Buffalo and not immediately fall in love with football?

Next up for the Bills is the Kansas City Chiefs. For the sake of the content game, I hope there’s plenty of snow on the ground. Monday in Buffalo was truly a thing of majestic beauty, and fans around the country would love to see it again.