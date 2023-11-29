New Video Shows Eagles Fan Was Shoved By Bills Player For No Justifiable Reason

Videos by OutKick

A video has surfaced of Shaq Lawson and Bills players getting into an altercation with an Eagles fan.

Jordan Phillips, Lawson and other players got into a heated dispute with a fan Sunday, and it ended with Lawson shoving the fan in the stands.

After the incident went viral, both players claimed a fan threatened their families before the game started. While that remains unproven, a new angle of the altercation shows the fan in question was laughing at the players as the Eagles won the game.

That was apparently justification for the physical altercation…..laughter. In the video, you can see security and police in the immediate vicinity, and neither seemed worried.

Watch the new angle, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

WOW: New video footage shows that the #Eagles fan that #Bills players shoved did NOT MAKE any life-threatening threats towards them or their families as they claimed. pic.twitter.com/N1iQlYciRM



All he was doing was LAUGHING and POINTING — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 29, 2023

Shaq Lawson shoved an Eagles fan

This video is a tough look for Lawson, Phillips and everyone else involved from the Bills. Getting physical with a fan is never acceptable.

However, people might be sympathetic if there was an immediate threat or if things really crossed the line. In multiple videos that have come out, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

In the video above, the fan who was touched was just laughing at the Bills for losing. Are fans no longer allowed to laugh? Is that justification to shove someone?

The answer is no. The players might claim there were threats before the game, but is there proof of that? Has security said it? Did the police make a report? Again, there’s no proof. There’s just multiple videos of Shaq Lawson and company getting into it with a fan who didn’t appear to do anything wrong.

New video angle surfaces of Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson’s altercation with an Eagles fan. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re making big money to play a sport and can’t handle being laughed at by opposing fans, then you need to find a new profession. Clearly, athletics just isn’t for you.