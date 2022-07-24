Buffalo Bills Report To Training Camp But Couple Of Players Not Ready For Practice

The Buffalo Bills reported to training camp Sunday morning and coach Sean McDermott welcomed his players and gave an update of what’s going on with his team:

“Summer is officially over, we’re here to work,” McDermott said.

Roger Saffold, acquired to start at guard in the offseason, is starting camp on the non-football injury list. He was in a car accident recently and injured some ribs, according to McDermott.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White, who missed part of last season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery, will start camp on the PUP list. McDermott said he’s “on schedule” but wouldn’t clarify a further timeline on that.

Guard Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Eli Ankou will also start camp on PUP.

Safety Jordan Poyer, who this summer asked the team for an extension to his contract, reported to camp on time.

“We’ve got work to do,” McDermott said. “Offensively, defensively and special teams.”

Perhaps most importantly, quarterback Josh Allen reported to training camp on time and without incident.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero