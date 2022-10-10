Buffalo Bills Use Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood To Ruthlessly Troll Steelers For Losing Game With Multiple Fights

The Bills moved to 4-1 in DOMINANT fashion on Sunday. Buffalo hosted Pittsburgh and beat the snot out of Mike Tomlin’s team, winning 38-3.

It was all-but over at halftime and the Bills starters got to sit for a significant chunk of the fourth quarter. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, the team combined for 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and both Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs wen over the 100-yard mark.

From start to finish, the Steelers never stood a chance. It was a 31-3 blowout at the end of the second quarter.

Despite the lopsided score, things got extremely chippy. There were two pretty significant dust-ups throughout the afternoon.

The first took place late in the third quarter after a late, helmet-to-helmet hit on Kenny Pickett.

The second took place not long thereafter after Pickett took issue with a low tackle.

After the game, Pickett called out Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson for the tackle and made his feelings about how things went down very clear.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took to Twitter and trolled the losing team in ruthless fashion. The team’s official account said that “your friendly neighbor” had a message for Pittsburgh.

That friendly neighbor is the late legend, Fred Rogers— better known as Mister Rogers.

In a clip from an old episode, he asks if “you like to draw with Crayons” and says that he does. What happens next is vicious, take a look:

Buffalo not only won the game, but they won social media. Rest in peace, Mister Rogers, your legacy transcends time.