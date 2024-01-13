Buffalo Bills Need Snow Shovelers, Will Pay Top Dollar To Help Clear Field Ahead Of NFL Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills need your help Bills Mafia!

The team is asking fans over the age of 18 that are physically able to do some manual labor to help shovel out Highmark Stadium Saturday night into Sunday as the city is expected to get absolutely rocked with heavy snowfall and massive wind gusts as high as 40mph.

“Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed. The rate of pay is $20 per hour. Complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area. Those interested in shoveling must have proper photo identification (driver’s license, state ID) to work,” the team announced.

We’re going to need some shovelers to get @HighmarkStadm ready for Sunday!



How you can help: https://t.co/Wvx1Pa1ILo pic.twitter.com/G6WcRiYofJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024

WORTH IT?

This is the most Buffalo-minded thing and I honestly love it.

We all know how crazy the Bills Mafia are as they just desperately want their team to win a Super Bowl Championship for the love of God already. And to be honest, $20 an hour aint too shabby – it’s above New York’s minimum wage of $16. Hell, when I used to shovel snow I was lucky to get $10 after the whole thing was completed – if I even got paid at all by my neighbors!

I would go to this just to see the SCENES that this is going to be. I fully expect half-in-the-bag, drunk Bills fans to show up and be given shovels and it turning into absolute madness. In fact, I will be extremely disappointed if there isn’t the biggest snowball fight of all time that erupts out of nowhere. Afterall, these are Buffalo Bills fans we’re talking about people.

$20 AN HOUR IS MORE THAN NEW YORK’S MININUM WAGE

I asked my buddy Tom Goz from Fox Sports Radio’s Levack and Goz that broadcasts across the area if he thinks the team’s call for some snow shoveling action will work.

“No fan base is better than the Bills Mafia and it’s playoff time! Remember: shoveling the snow in Buffalo in January can get you to party in Vegas in February!”

Damn, even I’m sold now.

Bills fans are helping Spencer Brown clear his driveway so he can make it to the game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wyLMmddUP9 — PLAYOFF McDerm🦬🏈 (@omiester) November 19, 2022

BILLS FANS WILL DO ANYTHING FOR THEIR TEAM

This isn’t the first time the Bills fans have come together for their team. During last year’s devastating Buffalo blizzard that saw snowfall totals upwards of SIX-FEET in some areas, Bills fans literally grabbed shovels and whatever they could to get the players to the airport in order to make the final flight out of the area so they could get to Cleveland and play the Browns.

It was straight up all hands on deck and it worked as the team got the hell out just in time!

It goes to show just why the people of Buffalo – despite being crazy are actually great people unlike Chicago Bulls fans.