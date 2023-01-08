Buffalo Bills Kick Returner Nyheim Hines Is Having A Historic Day Against The Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s an amazing day for the Buffalo Bills in their first game following the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest on Monday. But it’s been an incredible day for Nyheim Hines.

The Bills kick returner has two kickoff return touchdowns this game.

He is the first Bills player ever to accomplish that feat.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Hines returned the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots 96 yards to set Highmark Stadium on it proverbial ear. That gave the Bills a 7-0 lead.

And in the third quarter, with the Bills falling behind 17-14 on a Nick Folk field goal, Hines returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards. That gave the Bills a 21-17 lead.

Yes, Nyheim Hines is having himself a day.

It is the first time the since the same player returned two kickoffs for touchdowns since Leon Washington did it in 2010.

And it is the first time this feat was accomplished since the NFL changed the kickoff rules in 2011 to kicking off from the 35 rather than the 30 yard line.