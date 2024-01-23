Man Hilariously Trolls Bills Fans With Taylor Swift Music After Heartbreaking Loss: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

The internet has a new hero following the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills and Chiefs had an absolute dogfight Sunday at Highmark Stadium in New York, and it ended with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce – Taylor Swift by extension – and the rest of KC’s team advancing to the NFC Championship after winning 27-24.

It was an awesome game that lived up to expectations. It was the highest of highs for Chiefs fans…..and the most brutal lowest of lows for Bills fans.

How did one man react? Las Vegas writer Adam Hill went viral for hitting up Naked City Pizza – a Bills bar in Sin City – and playing three hours of T-Swift’s hits.

A Buffalo fan had his head down on the bar-top in what can only be described as absolutely hilarious and downright depressing.

Check out the absolutely hilarious moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those who have asked, it's @nakedcitylv @officebarlv — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 23, 2024

I played close to 3 hours of songs. Only a couple repeats — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 22, 2024

It’s moments like this one that remind us all just how much fun the internet can be. Sure, there’s a lot of negativity, but are you not entertained watching this video?

Adam Hill went full villain mode and might have gambled with his safety with this move. The man went to a Bills bar – a notoriously wild group of fans – and played three hours of Taylor Swift music following the Chiefs beating the Bills.

If you don’t find that hilarious, then you don’t have a sense of humor.

Man trolls Buffalo Bills fans with Taylor Swift music after loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

This is a classic example of some men wanting to watch the world burn. We have Connor Stallions turning into the Joker of college football, and we now have Adam Hill with an all-time troll move that could have ended in a brawl.

Evil and cruel or absolutely hilarious and legendary? We report, you decide.

Props to Adam Hill for giving social media something to laugh about. Did it come at the brutal expense of one Bills fan? Yes, but that’s a sacrifice we’re all willing to make. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.