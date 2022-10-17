Jordan Poyer Proves He’s A Football Man, Drives 15 Hours To Play Against The Chiefs

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer went to great lengths to play against the Chiefs.

The Bills pulled out an awesome 24-20 Sunday win over Patrick Mahomes and company, but Poyer didn’t get there on the team plane with everyone else.

He drove more than 15 hours across five states in order to get to Kansas City for kickoff because he wasn’t cleared to fly as he recovers from a collapsed lung, according to ESPN.

The standout safety was medically cleared to play in the game, but air pressure in a plane cabin could have presented a problem. So, Poyer and his family hopped in a van and drove more than half a day in order to get him to the game.

Jordan Poyer drove 15 hours to play against the Chiefs. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Nobody will be allowed to say Poyer isn’t down for the cause for the rest of his career. Anyone willing to drive 15 hours is a true football guy.

Most people complain if they have to drive a few hours for just about any reason. A 15 car ride across multiple states sounds miserable.

Jordan Poyer didn’t fly with the Bills to Kansas City. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Yet, that’s exactly what Jordan Poyer did in order to make sure he was on the field against Patrick Mahomes and a great Chiefs offense.

He also didn’t make the trip to just sit on the bench. He finished the win with a total of four tackles, three of which were solo.

Jordan Poyer had to drive from New York to Kansas City for the game against the Chiefs. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Props to Jordan Poyer for being an absolute dog for his team. That’s the kind of energy and drive you want to see out of your teammates.