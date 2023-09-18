Bills Honor Takeo Spikes Then Give Him The Worst Seat In The Stadium Forcing Him To Leave Win Over Raiders Early

Videos by OutKick

Takeo Spikes was welcomed back to Buffalo and honored as the Bills‘ ‘Legend of the Game’ before the team’s drumming of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. It was a cool moment for both Spikes and Bills fans who remember his four seasons in Orchard Park, and then, it wasn’t.

Spikes stuck around for the game and took in the contest from what appears to be some sort of suite, perhaps even an office-type room inside the stadium, but the problem is he could only see about three-quarters of the field.

The two-time Pro Bowler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his vantage point of the field and to say it’s a bad look both literally and figuratively for the Bills is a very obvious statement.

Spikes joked he felt like he was a kid in timeout before eventually (not) seeing some of the game and left the stadium early. He shared the photo as a quote tweet of him firing up the crowd before the game just to add insult to injury to whoever in the Bills organization who thought this was a good idea.

Congrats to @BuffaloBills for getting a dominant win in home opener. I wish I could’ve stayed for the entire game but seating accomodations were NOT the standard. How you gonna have the @NFLLegends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout https://t.co/RT8kAvLomK pic.twitter.com/DTBDMmccJX — Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) September 17, 2023

Spikes only played four years for Buffalo, but made quite an impact. He was a first-team All-Pro player and two-time Pro Bowler during his stint with the Bills.

It’s probably a safe bet to assume the Bills welcome him back at some point later this season and give him a seat where he can actually watch the game.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris