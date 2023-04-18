Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football, Questions Remain

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin is 100% cleared to get back on the field with the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin suffered a terrifying cardiac situation last season against the Cincinnati Bengals and was hospitalized for days.

It’s still not known what caused the medical emergency. When Hamlin had the chance to discuss the issue, he declined to get into specifics. That means the public might never know what happened during Monday Night Football.

However, what is now known is that Hamlin is ready to roll.

NEW — Damar Hamlin is Asked What Reason Doctors Gave Him For His Heart Stopping



“Umm, that’s something I want to stay away from” pic.twitter.com/pVUytXblOH — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 14, 2023

“He is cleared, meaning resume full activities just like anyone else coming back from an injury or whatever. He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he’s of the mindset, he’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane announced to the media Tuesday.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Questions remain about Damar Hamlin.

The most obvious question still lingering about Damar Hamlin is what caused him to suffer a cardiac incident.

As stated above, Hamlin had the opportunity to dive into specifics but said it was something he wanted to “stay away from.”

Unless Hamlin changes his mind, there’s a good chance the public won’t find out what happened. At this point, it’s on him to reveal it, and he hasn’t shown any interest.

However, Damar Hamlin has made it clear he wants to play football again. He previously told Michael Strahan, “Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Now, he’s been cleared to get back on the field after his horrifying and terrifying medical emergency.

Damar Hamlin cleared to return to football activities. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Will Damar Hamlin be able to return to playing at a high level? Time will tell, but getting cleared to return is a huge hurdle to have cleared. Now, all eyes will be on whether or not he can get back to his old ways. It will be a hell of a comeback story if he can.