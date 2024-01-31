Bud Light Partners With Legendary Comedian In Attempt To Save Company

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light continues to do everything possible to save the company following the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand got hammered after teaming up with the transgender influencer – an adult male whose shtick is acting like a little girl.

The backlash was swift and incredibly unrelenting. People fled from the brand, sales dropped off a cliff and Bud Light turned into a cautionary tale of going woke and going broke.

What has been the strategy to save the brand? Bud Light teamed up with Peyton Manning for an ad campaign, partnered with the UFC and is now bringing Shane Gillis into the fold.

Shane Gillis announces partnership with Shane Gillis. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Bud Light partners with Shane Gillis.

Gillis announced in a Tuesday Instagram post that he’s reached a deal with the light beer brand, and posted several photos of himself checking out what appears the be the Anheuser-Busch headquarters in St. Louis.

It’s a hell of a move from Bud Light given all the carnage surrounding the beer brand.

Bud light finally doing the right things.. W for Shane Gillis. Too bad it took them trying to kill their own company for it to happen lol. pic.twitter.com/tNVQBm2sMf — Jay Mac (@jaymc1128) January 30, 2024

Of course, Gillis’ followers on Instagram had some fun with the announcement, and couldn’t resist roasting him.

This is honestly a genius decision from Bud Light, and it’s one of the few smart decisions the beer company has made over the past several years.

Shane Gillis loves to crush beer. He’s not shy about it. The man loves a cold brew, and he also appeals to people who aren’t politically correct.

The man famously lost his “SNL” job for *checks notes* cracking jokes easily offended people didn’t like.

Gillis is absolutely hilarious, and easily a top five guy in comedy right now. This was an easy decision for Bud Light, and it’s even one Joe Rogan once floated to save the company.

The star podcaster literally suggested putting Gillis on cans might save the company after the Mulvaney fallout.

Will this partnership save Bud Light? Time will tell, but it looks like the people in charge are actually now working with people who represent the average light beer drinker. Too bad they didn’t do this in early 2023. It could have saved a lot of lost money. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.