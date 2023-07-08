Bud Light’s Popularity Plummets, No Longer A Top 10 Beer

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is no longer a top 10 favorite of beer drinkers in America.

A new YouGov survey shows Bud Light is now tied as the 14th-most popular beer in the country, according to Newsweek. It had previously been tied as the ninth-most popular beer in 2022.

The drop is due to the company going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney for a March Madness promo.

Not only are sales down, but the brand’s popularity is taking a huge hit. That shouldn’t shock anyone.

Bud Light no longer a top 10 most-popular beer in America. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Bud Light is paying the price for going woke.

Bud Light has been getting shellacked ever since the March Madness promo with Mulvaney at the start of April.

The situation is so brutal for Bud Light that Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has seen a serious decline since the start of April

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continue to take intense pressure after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. The transgender influencer released a promo for March Madness. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The share price $55.50 at the end of trading Friday. That marks a 16.829% decrease from the $66.73 share price before the Mulvaney ad.

Now, the YouGov survey shows the brand is falling and falling fast when it comes to popularity.

Will the company ever recover?

The worst part about this situation for BL and A-B is that it really doesn’t look like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, there’s no signs of any kind the pressure is going to let up.

The backlash is expected to carry into football season, the latest sales data showed sales by units were down more than 30%, the company is losing millions every week and it’s no longer the top-selling beer in America.

That honor now falls to Modelo.

Bud Light continues to get crushed since going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bud Light chose to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and is now paying a very heavy price. The company only has itself to blame. Go woke, go broke.