Coors Printing Money As Bud Light Collapses, Net Income Skyrocketing In 2023

Videos by OutKick

Business is booming for Molson Coors as Bud Light continues to unravel.

Bud Light was, once again, slaughtered in the latest sales data, and rival brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite and Yuengling have been soaring ever since BL’s decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

Now, the newest net income numbers are in, and the people over at Coors have enough money to sleep on beds of cash.

Molson Coors is booming as Bud Light continues to struggle. (Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Molson Coors posts massive earnings.

Molson Coors reported a second quarter net income of $342 million. That’s an increase of $47 million from the 2022 second quarter. Sales were up 11.8% to $3.3 billion.

Coors Light and Miller Lite are the two most popular brands under the Molson Coors banner, and both have seen a boost. Bud Light’s loss is their gain.

The company’s stock has also been flourishing in 2023. It’s up more than 35% YTD. It’s amazing what’s possible when you don’t go woke and instead just sell beer.

Molson Coors reports massive second quarter net income earnings. (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Not going woke is smart for business.

Bud Light chose to go woke and is paying a high price. Meanwhile, Molson Coors has chosen to not follow the same path, and it’s paying off.

There’s no way to ignore a $47 million increase in second quarter net income and a booming stock price.

Meanwhile, BL was down nearly 27% in the latest sales data, Anheuser-Busch recently had mass layoffs and there’s no end in sight.

It’s truly the tale of two cities. One making awful decisions. The other is keeping its eye on the ball.

Molson Coors is flourishing as Bud Light collapses. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bud Light’s pain is Coors’ joy. The bloodbath continues for the former as the latter flourishes.