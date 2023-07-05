Bud Light Crushed For 4th Of July Tweet

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light might want to just log off Twitter for a long time.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand has been attempting to salvage itself after going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales continue to be down in embarrassing fashion and A-B has lost tens of billions in market cap since the March Madness promo.

What’s been Bud Light’s strategy? Just pretend like it never happened and keep chugging along. After a long break from Twitter, the company has started being more active and it’s been nonstop roasting from critics and lost customers.

Bud Light roasted on Twitter for Independence Day tweet.

That didn’t change Tuesday for the 4th of July. BL tweeted a GIF of someone using a mister and wrote, “Never underestimate the power of a makeshift mister. Happy 4th everyone.”

Never underestimate the power of a makeshift mister. Happy 4th everyone 🍺 pic.twitter.com/fIl6w0GYIH — Bud Light (@budlight) July 4, 2023

How did that go over? About as well as a lit stick of dynamite in an enclosed space. People absolutely destroyed the once-popular beer brand.

Dylan Mulaney is a makeshift mister https://t.co/t9njAkmMWh — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@JordanParodyson) July 4, 2023

Happy Fourth!

Drink anything but Anheuser-Busch

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/liVUMDyApB — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) July 4, 2023

Only betas drink Bud Light https://t.co/vXRvUWWjWZ — Captain (@quadruple_play) July 4, 2023

Well it’s sure not good for drinking. But I don’t think this is a worthwhile use either. — Jeffrey Floyd (@jafloyd89) July 4, 2023

Bud light took the biggest L in history but refuses to give up 😂 stunning and brave for sure 🥴 — Remy R.E.D (@TheRemyRed) July 5, 2023

Happy 4th to everyone but @budlight and Dylan Mulvaney. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 4, 2023

Multi-billion dollar company slowly destroyed by DEI initiatives. It doesn’t sell! Solution? Pause production of Bud Light. CEO has to resign. APOLOGIZE to your longtime customers for ‘taking so long to hear them’. And definitely stop woke tactics. People are not failing for it. — Thomas Matthew (@latayprime) July 4, 2023

Seriously, look at this ratio. People have had enough, and making that crystal clear to BL. The company can’t do anything online without getting crushed, and that definitely includes wishing people a happy 4th of July.

Bud Light ratio’d for 4th of July message. (Credit: Twitter)

There’s no end in sight for BL or Anheuser-Busch.

This entire situation likely would have been avoided if Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light had come out from the start and just apologized.

If there was a sincere apology back in early April, this wouldn’t even be a topic anymore. Instead, the people running the show have done everything other than say they’re sorry.

Budweiser has attempted to release patriotic ads, BL is attempting to just ignore the situation (not going well!) and everything continues to fall apart. Plus, Dylan Mulvaney is now also send fire A-B’s direction for not showing enough support.

It’s truly a disaster unlike anything consumers are used to seeing.

Bud Light continues to get obliterated after going woke. The company was shredded for its 4th of July message. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Going woke might work for some, but generally speaking, the average person wants nothing to do with that nonsense. Bud Light’s unreal collapse is definitely a sign your average beer fans doesn’t want that garbage. Yet, still no apology. So the pressure will remain.