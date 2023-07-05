Bud Light Crushed For 4th Of July Tweet

Bud Light might want to just log off Twitter for a long time.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand has been attempting to salvage itself after going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales continue to be down in embarrassing fashion and A-B has lost tens of billions in market cap since the March Madness promo.

What’s been Bud Light’s strategy? Just pretend like it never happened and keep chugging along. After a long break from Twitter, the company has started being more active and it’s been nonstop roasting from critics and lost customers.

Bud Light Sales Crash In Latest Data

Bud Light roasted on Twitter for Independence Day tweet.

That didn’t change Tuesday for the 4th of July. BL tweeted a GIF of someone using a mister and wrote, “Never underestimate the power of a makeshift mister. Happy 4th everyone.”

How did that go over? About as well as a lit stick of dynamite in an enclosed space. People absolutely destroyed the once-popular beer brand.

Seriously, look at this ratio. People have had enough, and making that crystal clear to BL. The company can’t do anything online without getting crushed, and that definitely includes wishing people a happy 4th of July.

Bud Light ratio’d for 4th of July message. (Credit: Twitter)

There’s no end in sight for BL or Anheuser-Busch.

This entire situation likely would have been avoided if Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light had come out from the start and just apologized.

If there was a sincere apology back in early April, this wouldn’t even be a topic anymore. Instead, the people running the show have done everything other than say they’re sorry.

Budweiser has attempted to release patriotic ads, BL is attempting to just ignore the situation (not going well!) and everything continues to fall apart. Plus, Dylan Mulvaney is now also send fire A-B’s direction for not showing enough support.

It’s truly a disaster unlike anything consumers are used to seeing.

Bud Light continues to get obliterated after going woke. The company was shredded for its 4th of July message. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Going woke might work for some, but generally speaking, the average person wants nothing to do with that nonsense. Bud Light’s unreal collapse is definitely a sign your average beer fans doesn’t want that garbage. Yet, still no apology. So the pressure will remain.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

