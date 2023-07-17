Bud Light Sales Collapse Over 4th Of July Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light continues to get absolutely destroyed ever since the company went woke.

The light beer brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been getting lit up like a Christmas tree since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have been in a downward spiral since the March Madness promo at the start of April, and the latest data is pretty brutal.

Bud Light has faced serious pressure after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Bud Light continues to get lit up.

Bud Light sales dropped a staggering 23.6% for the week ending July 8 compared to a year ago, according to Nielsen IQ data provided by Bump Williams Consulting (via New York Post).

That covers 4th of July weekend. A weekend that generally would have had Bud Light flowing instead saw another huge decline.

The only upside is the bleeding wasn’t as bad as the previous two weeks, which peaked at a decline of 28.5%, according to the same data. Bud Light sales dropped 27.1% for the four week period ending July 8, according to Nielsen IQ data data provided to the Daily Caller by Bump Williams Consulting.

Other brands are booming right now.

While BL continues to struggle, other brands are soaring. The Anheuser-Busch’s brand’s loss is other brands’ gain. Coors Light was up an astronomical 30.2% and Miller Lite was up 25.3% for the same time window.

Modelo, the top-selling beer since May, was up 20.7%. Business is booming for brands that didn’t go woke. Funny how that works.

It’s almost like it’s obvious to every brand other than BL that focusing on selling beer and not woke identity politics is the best shot at success.

Bud Light sales continue to be on the decline. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Can Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch ever recover?

If there was ever a single weekend to turn around the sinking ship that is BL, 4th of July weekend was when to do it.

It’s a long party. All people want to do is toss back some cold beers. Instead of drinking Bud Light, it appears people opted for Miller, Coors and Modelo.

Play stupid games and you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. Bud Light played a wildly stupid game by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. It’s still paying the consequences three and a half months later.

Bud Light continues to get crushed ever since the company teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney. Will the situation ever reverse itself or is the brand done? (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Will the situation ever be fixed? At this point, it’s hard to imagine how it could be. After all, A-B still won’t even apologize. That means backlash and pressure will continue to cripple the company.