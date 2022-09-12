Bucs WR Chris Godwin Exits ‘SNF’ With Leg Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had an early exit from Sunday Night Football’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a leg injury.

At the start of the third quarter, the Pro Bowl wideout was announced OUT for the contest.

Bad news, Chris Godwin is OUT for the rest of the game. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2022

Godwin’s status was questionable coming into Week 1 due to his recovery from a torn ACL and sprained MCL injury, first suffered in December 2021. He exited with three catches for 35 yards receiving.

Updates to the receiver’s injury noted that Godwin was dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs were already playing without wideout Scotty Miller, as well as newly acquired tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Brady and the Bucs offense hope to incorporate more of Jaelon Darden, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman with Godwin out.

Chris Godwin is OUT for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury that he suffered on this play.pic.twitter.com/6uUWmTYFnM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

