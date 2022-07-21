Bucs, Tom Brady Replace Rob Gronkowski With New TE

In a time of need, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are counting on Rudolph.

Announced Wednesday, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bucs signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, agreeing to a one-year contract.

Buccaneers signing former Vikings, Giants TE Kyle Rudolph to one-year deal, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/fiBVKXVHtK pic.twitter.com/arIi3CANMX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 21, 2022

Rudolph’s addition comes as the Bucs search for more bodies to fill the tight ends room after watching OJ Howard leave to Buffalo and longtime Tom Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski depart for retirement.

Brady and Bucs general manager Jason Licht are on the case: bringing on the two-time Pro Bowler in Rudolph, who enjoyed moderate success in Minnesota and spent a single season with the New York Giants in 2021.

The Giants had hopes that a contingency plan in Rudolph would inspire former first-round tight end Evan Engram to ramp up production on the receiving end. In 16 appearances for the Giants, Rudolph tallied 257 receiving yards and one touchdown. Rudolph was released on March 2.

The zenith of Rudolph’s career came in purple and gold as a reliable target on the Vikings offense.

In his second season with Minnesota, coming out of Notre Dame in 2010, Rudolph was named a Pro Bowl selection — racking up 493 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In 2016, Rudolph caught 83 passes for 840 yards. He received his second Pro Bowl selection that year.

Rudolph will join current Bucs tight ends Cameron Brate, Codey McElroy and rookie Cade Otton.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela